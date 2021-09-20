‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Crown’, and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards. And while many things were different because of COVID-19 the celebrities still brought the drama to the red carpet.
Some of our favorite celebrities served amazing lewks, while some of them showed up looking a hot mess! From Issa Rae to Billy Porter to Anya Taylor-Joy check out the looks that left us talking from the 73rd Annual Emmy Red carpet.
1. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Ken Jeong and Tran JeongSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,ken jeong,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
2. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Chris SullivanSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Sullivan attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,chris sullivan – actor,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
3. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Billy PorterSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Billy Porter arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,billy porter
4. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kaley CuocoSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,kaley cuoco,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
5. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,taraji p. henson,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
6. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Jessica LongSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jessica Long attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards,jessica long – swimmer
7. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Trevor NoahSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,trevor noah,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
8. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and SymoneSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,rupaul,television industry,michelle visage,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
9. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-JonesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,michael douglas,television industry,catherine zeta jones,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
10. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,cynthia erivo,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
11. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Mandy MooreSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mandy Moore attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,mandy moore – singer and actress,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
12. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Issa RaeSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Issa Rae attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,issa rae,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
13. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Sarah PaulsonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,sarah paulson,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
14. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kerry Washington attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,kerry washington,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
15. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed DiggsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,daveed diggs,emmy raver-lampman,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
16. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Anya Taylor-JoySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,anya taylor-joy
17. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kenan Thompson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,kenan thompson,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
18. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Daniel Day KimSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Daniel Dae Kim attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,daniel dae kim,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
19. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Lorna Wells and Cedrick the EntertainerSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Lorna Wells and Cedric the Entertainer attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,cedric the entertainer,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
20. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: June SmollettSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Jurnee Smollett attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,jurnee smollett,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
21. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Mindy KalingSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Mindy Kaling attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,mindy kaling,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
22. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Regé-Jean PageSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Regé-Jean Page attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,emmy awards,la live,television industry,rege-jean page,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
23. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: America FerreraSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: America Ferrera attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,annual primetime emmy awards,america ferrera,emmy awards,la live,television industry,73rd annual primetime emmy awards
24. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Dan LevySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Dan Levy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,dan levy – tv personality
25. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Carl Clemons-HopkinsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,carl clemons-hopkins
26. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Ellen PompeoSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Ellen Pompeo arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,ellen pompeo
27. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Our Lady JSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Our Lady J arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live
28. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Angela BassettSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,angela bassett,la live
29. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Rachel LindsaySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Rachel Lindsay arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on/ Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,sunday,la live,rachel lindsay
30. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,yara shahidi
31. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Michaela Jaé RodriguezSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live
32. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Uzo AdubaSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Uzo Aduba arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,uzo aduba
33. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette RobinsonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,leslie odom
34. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,tracee ellis ross,la live
35. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Anthony AndersonSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Anderson arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,anthony anderson
36. All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red,california,city of los angeles,red carpet event,emmy awards,la live,sterling k. brown – actor,ryan michelle bathe