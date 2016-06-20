Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted June 19, 2016
All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals was originally published on theurbandaily.com
If you can't be in this game..you might as well be at this game. What a atmosphere. @NBA #game7— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 20, 2016
I've never had blood pressure issues but, this #Game7 #CavsWarriors just may do it.— Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) June 20, 2016
This game is just madness... #Game7— swan (@FaZeSwan) June 20, 2016
Does anyone else remember Matthew Dellavedova? #Game7— Troy Osinoff (@yo) June 20, 2016
🔥😳 why isn't there a biting nail emoji? #Game7— Jaymee Sire (@jaymee) June 20, 2016
This game too severe 😩 #Game7— Fiesty🤤🍭 (@fiestyjbaby) June 20, 2016
Between @GameOfThrones and #Game7, this might be one of the best nights in TV history— Ryan the Aloe plant (@rd_aloe) June 20, 2016
Either I'm gonna have an anxiety attack or I'm gonna lose my voice one or the other #Game7— ♥️👑Ariel👑♥️ (@PrincessEarl_) June 20, 2016
Can't breathe. What a heart stopping #Game7— Aube🐍 (@breyishgal) June 20, 2016
This is what sports is all about! #NBAFinals #Game7— Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) June 20, 2016
Hands down whatever happens .. Which ever team loses .. They both deserve a tremendous round of applause ... What a great game ! 😳#Game7— Zayy 💙💯 (@DisGuy_Isaiah) June 20, 2016
This is just too much..... #Game7 #cantbreathe— Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) June 20, 2016
Too lose 3 straight and #Game7 at home that almost erased 73 wins— M O N T A Y (@thisismontay) June 20, 2016
This is even more relevant now #Game7 pic.twitter.com/ZcGTsgOJcn— shaqool (@TrevorNunes32) June 20, 2016
Congrats to @KingJames, he had to do the impossible to being a ring back to Cleveland! 💯 #NBAFinals #game7 #mvp #everythingIsEarned— Shakeel Mohamed (@_Shakeel) June 20, 2016
Gotta give credit to @KingJames Unbelievable effort! Put team on his back! Congrats @cavs & city of Cleaveland! World Champs! #NBAFinals— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) June 20, 2016
