Al B. Sure! Blames Diddy For His 2022 Coma & Continues To Question Kim Porter’s Death

Al was in a coma a few years back and also received a liver transplant, so now he’s ready to tell his story in his own memoir titled Do You Believe Me Now?

Part of that story also includes his son’s mother, Porter. He recently stopped by

FOX 5 New York

to promote the book and recount his last meetings with her and her advice when around Diddy, who’s currently on trial for sex trafficking.

“The late Kim Porter, who you know, kind of warned me all along the way to just kind of like ‘watch your back’ and so forth, and I didn’t understand why,” Al said.

Actress and model Kim Porter died in November 2018, and her autopsy’s cause of death was first read “deferred” for months before it was eventually changed to pneumonia.

But when asked if he believes that’s honestly why she passed, Al said, “Absolutely not.”

“She was in the best of health. We just saw each other prior to her passing,” Al remembers. “We were actually celebrating our son’s new Netflix Christmas special, and she was doing just fine.”

In retrospect, Al even remembers playfighting with Diddy at the event when Porter warned him not to cross that line.

But while Al has alluded to Porter’s death being shrouded in mystery and alluded to Diddy’s involvement, he clearly states that he doesn’t want to bash the former mogul as networks approached him to talk about his experience.

“I have no interest in talking about another man. But I will speak about where our paths cross and what’s most relevant,” he said. “Even with Sean being incarcerated, that’s not to be celebrated. There’s way too much collateral damage. Many people’s lives are affected.”

Still, his involvement has taken a legal turn since he was subpoenaed and said he’s “absolutely” willing to testify.

