After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline

Posted 23 hours ago

While Shaunie O’Neil may not agree with us on this one, Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word—if he’s making a bet with a good friend!

Apparently, the 47-year-old basketball icon lost his bet to former basketball star Dwyane Wade and instead of paying up in cold hard cash, Shaq had to do it with something worth much more than that: Showing the world what his real hairline looks like.

“Let’s just get it out of the way, America,” Shaq said Tuesday night during the TNT pregame show.

“I had a bet against one of my good friends, D-Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, ‘Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?’ He said, ‘Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.’ ”

And man is it far back! Take a look:

 

On Instagram, the TNT sports correspondent also posted a video of his “new diesel fade.”

“I wanna hear all the comments. Hurt my feelings, ’cause I look good,” Shaq said in the video captioned “That new diesel fade on point ain’t it.”

 

Listen, you already know folks had jokes, but the NBA hit the hardest:

Ouch! Poor Shaq! But oh well, he’s rich, so he’s fine. We just admire his ability to laugh at himself

From cracking jokes to realizing they will one day look like that, here’s what Black Twitter had to say about this big reveal:

After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

