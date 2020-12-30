Adolfo Quiñones AKA Shabba Doo Has Died, Starred In 1980s Classic Breakin’

The year has been especially brutal to those within the vast Hip-Hop community and if the latest bit of news is indeed true, it will add to that tally. It is being reported that Adolfo Quiñones, best known as breakdancer Shabba Doo, has died but a recent Wikipedia entry says otherwise.
According to a Facebook post from The Lockers co-founder Toni Basil, Quiñones reportedly passed away, just a day after Shabba Doo shared via the social media platform that he was feeling better after battling an illness.
“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family￼ announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones. In this difficult time we are requesting ￼privacy,” read Basil’s post.
However, a quick look on Shabba Doo’s Wikipedia page says that the legendary dancer and actor is, quote, “very alive.”
Quiñones became a household name due to the 1980s classic Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.
We are reaching out to reps and other related sources to get confirmation. As this story develops, we’ll return with updates.
UPDATE: The passing of Adolfo Quiñones AKA Shabba Doo has been confirmed by the family and it appears he was found unresponsive by a roommate earlier today (Dec. 20), just a day after posting on Facebook that he was recovering from what sounds like was a bad cold.
This crushing blow was made even more shocking after Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9 mentioned Shabba Doo’s character, Ozone, in a recent episode of their joint podcast with Tom Frank.
Rest Powerfully in Peace, Shabba Doo.
My whole heart is broken. 😩 you were my whole childhood. I had your # but never called cuz I didnt even know what to say. Thank you for everything. RIP Shabba Doo 😔 pic.twitter.com/yjcxXQYbqG— Mad Skillz (@SkillzVa) December 30, 2020
I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba do. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo pic.twitter.com/YntRWT1t55— SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) December 30, 2020
Damn, Shabba Doo. RIP. So sad to see so many of our foundational dancers passing this year. pic.twitter.com/K2ZBT5rYKk— THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) December 30, 2020
Looks like 2020 decided to give us one last “fuck you” before the new year’s weekend. Just received confirmation rom @Toni_Basil that Shabba Doo has passed away at the age of 65 #RIPShabbaDoo https://t.co/OOvhLSSEBB pic.twitter.com/IQPuIL5Kfh— Legends Will Never Die (@LegendsllLiveOn) December 30, 2020
RIP Shabbadoo!!! This hip hop breakdancer appeared in the 1974 hip hop movie #Breakin and Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo. Prayers and condolences to the family! Man!!! ❤️🙏🏽 #Shabbadoo #ImAPioneer pic.twitter.com/FEQq5YytIv— MC Debbie D (@MCDebbieD) December 30, 2020
We’ve just learned the passing of Shabba Doo. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends. His influence in this dance community from Breakin movies as Ozone to the underground scene, blessed so many #RIPShabbaDoo pic.twitter.com/5EEIWhx8Zp— Step x Step (@stepxstepdance) December 30, 2020
Wow we literally just spoke last week and from our conversation, he couldn't stop praising our work and how proud he was of us and thanked us for honoring him at our exhibit. Woww this is shocking to say the least, well today we will praise and honor you ❤️🌹 RIP Shabbadoo 🙏🏾 https://t.co/3mhkBxuIF6— Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum) December 30, 2020
Hearing reports that Shabba Doo has passed away. He starred in both the ‘Breakin’ films that were released in the 80’s and played the character Ozone. His death is unknown, but he did say he had covid in a recent social media post. Rest in power 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RZr6tFjlrq— hiphopbackintheday (@HHBITD) December 30, 2020
R.I.P. Shabba Doo , one KINGS of dancing. One of the main reasons I started dancing. I used to watch and STUDY Breakin 1 and 2 all day everyday. pic.twitter.com/EAQ0yGbwXf— I Don't Know Martell (@SGrandLee) December 30, 2020
When my mom took me to see "Breakin'" in the early eighties, my seven-year-old self didn't quite understand what I was looking at (except all the cool breaking scenes of course) but even then I knew it was important— Niya's Missing Christmas Tree 🎄😜 (@niyawhiteauthor) December 30, 2020
RIP Shabba Doo pic.twitter.com/3KeCIMla0f
RIP Shabba Doo.— Tiffany D. Thomas (@TiffanyForAlief) December 30, 2020
I swear the 80s were the best. pic.twitter.com/w6A5a42lxZ
Man. I can’t believe @Shabba_Doo Adolfo Quiñones is gone...... 2020 can fuck all the way off..... that mans legacy is unfuckwitable pic.twitter.com/aVG2pjeW6p— Benny Blanco by the Beach (@RobThoratheon) December 30, 2020
RIP Ozone aka Shabba Doo aka Adolfo Quinones. Keep #Breakin in the after-life. pic.twitter.com/3qjn77YFvp— Michael (@michaelgodell) December 30, 2020
rip shabba doo. he’ll b dancing on bulldozers in heaven. ✌🏻❤️ https://t.co/ZcAPTf1sfQ— DJ JS-1 / JERMS (@DJJS1) December 30, 2020