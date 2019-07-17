AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp Pics On The Internet [PHOTOS]

CLOSE
Technology wins again. If there’s one thing we love, it’s putting our faces in random, mysterious databases and enjoying how funny we look. We can’t get enough of it. That’s why the new FaceApp feature that lets you show your face as an old person is going mega viral. The results were harmless enough. Then they got ruthless, hilarious and absolutely petty.

So let’s enjoy this waste of time as only we can! Take a look at the most hilarious uses of the brand new geriatric FaceApp feature below…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Been #dubnation since day 1 😂

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

11.

12.

