CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Aaron Gordon Got Robbed At The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Again, Twitter Points To The Jig & Dwyane Wade

Posted February 16, 2020

2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty


Aaron Gordon put on the best show at the NBA Slam Dunk contest last night (Feb. 15). Nevertheless, Orlando’s Magic’s high flying forward still lost to the Miami Heat’s bouncy Derrick Jones Jr.

To be clear, both of these guys got busy with the dunks, pulling off nothing but 50’s all night, for the most part. But Gordon’s one hand 36 windmill off the backboard was insane. And then the man jumped over a 7′ 4″ Tacko Fall.

C’mon son.

Nevertheless, Derrick Jones, Jr. got the chip, and Twitter immediately started pointing to the jig. In fact, Dwyane Wade immediately got spotlighted as a culprit.

C’mon son…

Peep more reactions to the jig below.

Aaron Gordon Got Robbed At The NBA Slam Dunk Contest Again, Twitter Points To The Jig & Dwyane Wade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Son…

2. Where is the lie?

3.

4.

5.

6. Let’s go!

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 16 hours ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 7 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 7 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close