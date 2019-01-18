A Steam Pressed Future Claims Russell Wilson Does Whatever Ciara ‘Tells Him To’ And Isn’t ‘Being A Man

It’s always telling when ashy and bitter men likerefuse to let Black women be happy.

Case in point: The rapper just can’t seem to leave Ciara, his ex and mother of one of his many children, and her husband Russell Wilson out of his mouth.

In a recent interview with Freebandz Radio on Apple Music, the Wizrd rapper, who was there to promote his new album, just couldn’t resist the chance to speak ill of the singer and make wild assumptions about her marriage.

“[Russell] do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future stressed.

Adding, “He not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that sh*t no energy.”

Future says Russell Wilson does whatever Ciara tells him to do and he’s not a real man. pic.twitter.com/G7S6XlLwQu — Pluggedsoundz (@pluggedsoundztv) January 18, 2019

Sigh…I don’t even know where to begin.

First, Ciara is not on social media dragging Future’s name in the mud to anyone who will listen. Secondly, if you share a child with someone and had to file a lawsuit against that person, why wouldn’t you be allowed to express your frustrations about that with your husband? That, and how do you not talk to the father of your child?

What’s really disturbing are Future’s notions that in order to be a “real man” and husband you have to dominate your partner by telling them what they can do and say.

The toxic masculinity is real y’all..and i can’t.

Thankfully, neither could Common Sense Black Twitter who had some serious words and advice for Future, which including investing in some therapy, focusing on his other baby mamas and leaving Cici the hell alone.

