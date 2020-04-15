CLOSE
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie IG Live Gender Reveal [Video]

Posted 2 hours ago

Local: A Boogie New Heat For Your Playlist_February 2020

A Boogie New Heat For Your Playlist_February 2020


A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has joined the IG Live festivities! A Boogie and his girlfriend Ella Rodriguez went on Instagram Live to announce the gender reveal..IT’S A BOY!!! Congrats to A Boogie and Ella! The couple used a smoke cannon to reveal the gender. When the smoke revealed its color (blue) the reaction was absolutely priceless!

1. The calm before the storm..

30 more min!

2. IT’S A BOY!

Melody’s Birthday Party 🖤

