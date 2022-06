97 Days of Summer Ft. Worth Block Party[Photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

97.9 The Beat 97 Days of Summer Ft.Worth Block party was an absolute hit!

Families and residents of the Ft. Worth community enjoyed a fun filled day and celebration of safe summer activities at a new and improved neighborhood YMCA, located at 2701 Moresby street.

With over 1,000 people in attendance the celebration recognized the 1st annual William M. McDonald Day (June 22) in the City of Fort Worth with balloon release.

There were plenty of Interactive games and giveaways for families available.

Shoutout to our guest performers: Just Mattie, Bridgewater, Tiktok Workshop with CS4, as well as the 97 second talent show!

Vendors included a variety of resources such as FW Public Library, Funkytown Fridge, dentist, senior services, career development, fire and police departments, and more.

We’d like to thank our sponsors for the historic day honoring William M. McDonald!

William M. McDonald YMCA

The Car Wreck Cowboy

Rocketship Schools

Jim Adler and Associates

Uplift Education

Join us July 9,2022 for the next 97 Days of Summer Block Party at Beckley-Saner Park from 12-3pm. Address: 114 W Hobson Ave, Dallas, TX 75224!