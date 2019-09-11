97.9 The Beat Gives Back to 9/11 First Responders

September 1st will forever be a day we will never forget! Although it’s a rough day for most of us, 97.9 The Beat took time to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of local firefighters in DFW who out their lives on the line for our community and country. Thank you DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan and DeSoto Fire Chief J. Duffield for allowing us to provide lunch today for the fire men. We provided lunch to 8+ fire stations in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Arlington and a host of other cities in hopes to empower our first responders and to just say THANK YOU!

