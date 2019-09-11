CLOSE
HomePhotos

97.9 The Beat Gives Back to 9/11 First Responders

Posted 14 hours ago

September 1st will forever be a day we will never forget! Although it’s a rough day for most of us, 97.9 The Beat took time to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of local firefighters in DFW who out their lives on the line for our community and country.  Thank you DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan and DeSoto Fire Chief J. Duffield for allowing us to provide lunch today for the fire men. We provided lunch to 8+ fire stations in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Arlington and a host of other cities in hopes to empower our first responders and to just say THANK YOU!

1. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Promotions Member Ryan white and jazzeradiochica delivering water and sandwiches.

2. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

97. 9 The beat and Mayor Curstine Smith McCowan

3. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

4. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Spaceboii and P-Skillz with first responders

5. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Eberstein and Jazzeradiochica speaking with first responders

6. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

7. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Ryan white with first responders

8. 9/11 Photos

9/11 Photos Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

97. 9 The beat and Mayor Curstine Smith McCowan

Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 19 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
14 items
All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 3 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 4 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close