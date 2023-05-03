97.9 The Beat at Webb Middle School[Photos]

Local DFW News

97.9 The Beat at Webb Middle School

May 3, 2023

97.9 The Beat made an appearance at Webb Middle School in Garland, Tx. Monday. Pskillz, DJ Don Perryon, Shun a long with Rockteezy the mascot crashed the school pep rally. The beat gang help motivate the students in preparation for a really important test. Check out the photos below, the students are gearing up to take the STAAR national standardized test.

