97.9 The Beat at Webb Middle School[Photos]

97.9 The Beat made an appearance at Webb Middle School in Garland, Tx. Monday. Pskillz, DJ Don Perryon, Shun a long with Rockteezy the mascot crashed the school pep rally. The beat gang help motivate the students in preparation for a really important test. Check out the photos below, the students are gearing up to take the STAAR national standardized test.