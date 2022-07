97.9 The Beat and Lizzo “About Damn Time” Blast For Gas [PHOTOS]

Jazzi Black, Atlantic Records, Lizzo and 97.9 The Beat showed MAJOR love to the city giving away FREE gas at Fuel City. See recap of photos below.

1. 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas courtesy of Lizzo and Atlantic Records

2. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast- Atlantic Records, Lizzo and 97.9 The Beat

3. 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas courtesy of Lizzo and Atlantic Records

4. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast courtesy of Atlantic Records and 97.9 The Beat dallas,atlantic records,fuel city,214

5. 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas courtesy of Lizzo and Atlantic Records dallas,gas,fuel city,214

6. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast- Atlantic Records, Lizzo and 97.9 The Beat dallas,fuel city,214

7. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast- Atlantic Records, Lizzo and 97.9 The Beat dallas,fuel city,214

8. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast courtesy of Atlantic Records and 97.9 The Beat dallas,atlantic records,fuel city,214

9. 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas courtesy of Lizzo and Atlantic Records dallas,gas,fuel city,214

10. 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Blast for Gas courtesy of Lizzo and Atlantic Records dallas,gas,fuel city,214

11. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast- Atlantic Records, Lizzo and 97.9 The Beat dallas,fuel city,214

12. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast courtesy of Atlantic Records and 97.9 The Beat dallas,atlantic records,fuel city,214

13. 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam 97 Days of Summer Gas Blast courtesy of Atlantic Records and 97.9 The Beat dallas,atlantic records,fuel city,214