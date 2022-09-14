90s R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At Age 51

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We are sad to report that Grammy-Nominated R&B singerhas passed away at the age of 51. A cause of death is not known at the time.

His sisters, fellow 90s singers Trina Bell & Tamara Powell (of “My Love Is The Shhh” fame) confirmed the news Tuesday night (Sept. 13) on their respective social media platforms.



“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

Emerging in the mid-1990s, Powell is best known for his smash single, “You,” which peaked at #2 on the Billboard R&B Chart and #10 on the Hot 100 in 1999. He would go on to release four studio albums before retiring from the industry in the early 2000s. You can revisit some of his work below.

We send our condolences to Jesse’s family, friends, and fans.

