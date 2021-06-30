Theee Symone is the reigning queen of the hit competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 13 of the show was like no other as this was one of the first shows to start production back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. In those (and still) scary times having a place to release creative energy was needed. Symone came in ready to represent elements of the Black experience in America and our culture.
Symone took common things that may not seem to have a place on the runway and turned them into high fashion looks. From a full Durag train to this very powerful tribute to Jacob Blake and all of the lives we’ve lost to unjust police killings, Symone gave the world her full self each episode.
Checkout some of the other looks with a message from Symone below & stream the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars on Paramount+.
RELATED: Happy Pride Month: 12 Of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Onscreen Couples
RELATED: Thousands Protest For Black Trans Lives Amid Continued Fights For LGBTQ Rights
RELATED: ANGELICA ROSS STYLE SHOOT FOR CASSIUS
RELATED: Who is Queen Latifah’s Partner? Meet Eboni Nichols [PHOTOS]
8 Times RuPaul’s Drag Race Reigning Queen Symone Gave Looks With A Message was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Wearing Locs As A Crown
Winning look from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale.
2. Who said bandanas can’t be high fashion?!
Symone in a full bandana gown.
3. “All the queens start at the local beauty supply, baby!”
“All the queens start at the local beauty supply, baby!”
4. “Oh, y’all wanted a train huh?”
Symone laid it all on runway!
5. Every Creation Starts With A Little Heart & Soul
“Even without a lot of money we really try and push ourselves to create with what we have”, Symone talks on this look made of beads “If anyone of y’all feel overwhelmed and think you don’t have the resources to create the art you want, just remember you can create ALOT with just a little heart and soul”.
6. Say Their Names!
“Say Their Names! Not just to remember, but so that we NEVER forget! ✊🏾”
7. Cut From Gold
“Sometimes you just gotta to spell it out for ‘em”
8. You are strong! You are beautiful!
Symone gives a motivational message: “The times we are living in are tough, but do not let that defeat you. You are strong! You are beautiful, but more than anything you are worthy of this life!”