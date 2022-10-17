8 Sizzling Looks From 2022 BravoCon

Over the weekend, some of Bravo’s biggest reality TV stars came together in honor of the network’s annual BravoCon event.
The three-day convention, which kicked off on Oct. 14, was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC. Attendees could see their favorite Bravo stars up close and personal during the convention’s star-studded panels and exclusive interviews. Cast members from the Real Housewives franchise, Married To Medicine, and Below Deck were all in attendance.
Notably, on Sunday, Bravo stans jumped for joy when Andy Cohen revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City would be getting a reboot in the near future. The highly anticipated reality series will welcome seven new “Housewives” to the franchise, including “creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield,” Page Six noted. Production for the show will start in the fall, and the season will officially premiere in 2023.
In addition to the reboot, fans can expect a “Legacy” version of the show featuring Big Apple-based alums from the original cast.
The ladies of Bravo pulled out all the stops for the big convention, and the fashion was just as fiery as some of the scandalous storylines featured on the network’s popular shows. Let’s look at all of the incredible style in the building during BravoCon’s big celebration.
1. Leah McSweeney
The 40-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum, 40, turned heads at the convention wearing a hot pink metallic cone top paired with gray pants. McSweeney dazzled up the eye-catching look with black heels and a few accessories.
2. Drew Sidora
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora showed up and showed out on day two of the event in a sparkling corset dress. Sidora complimented the shiny look with wavy beach curls and soft natural foundation.
3. Marlo Hampton
Before walking into the Javits Center, RHOA’s Marlo Hampton stopped to take a few pics on the red carpet wearing a mix of Monot and YSL. Hampton’s lush satin white top trailed all the way down to the floor, creating an elegant pool at her feet.
The Le Archive CEO dazzled up the look with short white heels, sparkling bangles, and a peach-shaped clutch courtesy of Judith Leiberny.
4. Dr. Wendy Osefo
Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo ate up the convention in a gleaming white jumpsuit designed by Signature Dresses.
Osefo wore her hair down in wispy curls as she served face and body in the curve-hugging ensemble.
5. Kandi, Kenya & The cast of RHOA
Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore posed alongside their fellow RHOA castmates Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross during a seemingly friendly encounter on the red carpet. The ladies put some of their drama aside to pose for the camera wearing an assortment of stunning outfits.
Burruss shined in an orange body con dress, while Kenya dazzled in a white structured mini dress. Whitfield kept things simple and classy in a pair of mint high-waisted pants and a sheer white top.
6. Sanya Richards-Ross
Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross shined in a colorful paisley satin top and a pair of pleated high-waisted slacks courtesy of celebrity stylist Ryan Christopher.
7. Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen cranked up the heat in a barely there YSL body suit paired with a Balmain blazer. The reality TV star wore her tresses down, complimenting the sexy look with short kitten heels and a diamond-encrusted choker.
8. Julia Lemigova
Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova wore a shiny Julian Changa jumpsuit to BravoCon. The purple ensemble featured glitter embroidery that shined as Lemigova stopped to take photos with fans.