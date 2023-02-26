HomeBlack History Month

8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

10 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

For Us, By Us

It’s time to hit the road for a new adventure but not sure where to stay? With so many platforms for housing these days, it’s always important for Black people to support Black people. Utilizing Black-owned businesses while in your own city, it’s also important while you travel!

We have gathered eight Black-Owned Hotels across the United States of America that are great options to stay while you travel. Checkout the full list below along with their website for booking!

1. The Ivy Hotel

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Booking: https://www.theivybaltimore.com/

2. La Maison Midtown

Location: Houston, TX

Booking: https://www.lamaisonmidtown.com

3. Salamander Resort & Spa

Location: Middleton, Virginia 

Booking: https://www.salamanderresort.com/

4. Akwaab Mansion

Locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Poconos, Pennsylvania 

Booking: https://www.akwaaba.com

5. Nopsi Hotel

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana 

Booking: https://www.nopsihotel.com/

6. Six Acres Bed & Breakfast

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Booking: https://sixacresbb.com/

7. Maison Dupuy

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Booking: https://maisondupuy.com

8. The Copper Door B&B

Location: Miami, FL

Booking: https://www.copperdoorbnb.com

