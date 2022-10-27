7 Spooky Season Must-Haves To Shop

The spooky season marks the perfect time for creatives to shine with Halloween makeup. The typical Halloween agenda is filled with endless costume parties, haunted houses, and kickbacks. So, putting your best foot forward from head to toe is the perfect way to reign supreme. Whether you’re opting for a scary look or prefer the soft glam route, there are endless options for bringing your desired look to life. And this is where Halloween makeup comes in to up the ante.
Beauty aficionados know that any look can be enhanced with makeup, even when your costume is up to par. Not to mention, makeup comes in clutch if you don’t plan on dressing up. In other words, creative expression is key for a spooktacular look that’ll turn heads in real life and social media.
If you’re ready to showcase your skills on the Halloween makeup front, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of seven makeup essentials — from paint kits to body glitter — that’ll help you take your Halloween ensemble to new heights. So, grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to shop some of our favorite Halloween makeup must-haves.
Have a safe and Happy Halloween!
1. Lip Service Lipstick
Nothing says Halloween makeup like a bold lipstick shade. Thanks to The Lip Bar, folks can score select lippies, such as the Lip Service Lipstick, for just $5! This line comes in five gorgeous shades, from a deep merlot to a rich purple hue that offers a lightweight, satin finish.
2. Lilly Lashes Luxury Synthetic Lite False Eyelashes
Fluffy, voluminous lashes are a must for turning your Halloween makeup up a few notches. Get the job done with Lilly Lashes Luxury Synthetic Lite False Eyelashes ($18.39, Target.com). This pick gives your lashes instant length and adds just enough volume without going overboard so your makeup can do all the talking. Plus, you’ll be able to get up to 15 wears with the lashes that’ll last from Halloween and beyond.
3. J.Cat Beauty Master Class Face/FX Color Palette & Tool Kit
Level up your Halloween makeup artistry with the help of J.Cat Beauty Master Class Face/FX Color Palette & Tool Kit ($14.99, Ulta.com). Used by pro-makeup artists and self-taught MUAs alike, this compact features a mix of eight blendable paints, a metal palette, and a spatula to help you create any color you desire.
4. Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes – Firefly
Halloween is all about bringing on dramatic looks. And when it comes to playing with color and adding light, the Danessa Myricks Infinite Chrome Flakes Firefly ($25, Danessamyricksbeauty.com) is unlike no other. This multiuser chrome flaky topper adds extra pizzazz to your makeup look wherever you need it. From glitzy eyes to high-impact lips, this topper will make your makeup look the talk of the night.
5. Garden Of Juvia's Liquid Liner
Prepare to stun with pops of color — think multicolor wing eyeliner to abstract eye art. The Juvia’s Place Garden Of Juvia’s Liquid Liner ($6, Juviasplace.com) is an ultra-pigmented water-resistant liquid liner that stays in place from day to night.
6. Nyx Cosmetics Face & Body Glitter
You can never go wrong with glitter. The Nyx Cosmetics Face & Body Glitter ($6.50, Nyxcosmetics.com) is a loose face and body essential that can be used from head to toe to give your Halloween look endless sparkle. This number is perfect for folks looking to dress up as fairies, Disney princesses or simply looking to glow like a disco ball.
7. iMethod Eyebrow Stamp and Eyebrow Stencil Kit
Depending on your Halloween map look, your eyebrow shape may not be the perfect match to bring your look to life. This is where the iMethod Eyebrow Stamp and Eyebrow Stencil Kit ($15.27, Amazon.com) come in handy. The eyebrow stamp has a waterproof and smudge-proof formula that’s smooth and blends seamlessly onto the skin.