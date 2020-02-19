CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

7 Songs That Prove Pop Smoke Was The Party Anthem Purveyor

Posted February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Pop Smoke’s burgeoning career was cut short early Wednesday (February 19) when the New York rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

He exploded onto the scene back in 2019 with “Welcome To The Party,” following up shortly with “Dior.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old at the time of his death, but created memorable music that was sure to invigorate any party. Check out some of his best work below.

Related: Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home Invasion

7 Songs That Prove Pop Smoke Was The Party Anthem Purveyor  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Welcome to the Party

2. Dior

3. Christopher Walking

4. Sweetheart ft. Fivio Foreign

5. Meet The Woo

6. Gatti with Travis Scott

7. Flexing

Latest
21 items
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
She Speaks: Tiffany Boone Had THIS To Say…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Kevin Gates Announces That He WILL NOT Perform…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
So Far Gone: All The People We’ve Lost…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 3 days ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 3 days ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 3 days ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 3 days ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 4 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 4 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 5 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 5 days ago
02.17.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close