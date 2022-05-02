6 Times Ciara Wowed Us At The Met Gala

Leave it to Ciara to accurately convey our sentiments about Met Gala 2022 through dancing. The Goodies singer jumped on her Instagram to show her excited for tonight’s festivities by doing the “Aye Bay Bay” TikTok moon walk challenge, and of course she nailed it.
The entertainer and fashion CEO strategically slid across a cross walk in NYC wearing a white jogger set and grey flat boots. She captioned the video, “The Morning of the Met Gala Energy,” and we felt her enthusiasm as she bounced up and down hitting her dance moves on cue.
Ciara is a veteran when it comes to the annual fundraiser. The mother of 3 has given us look after look on the red carpet, and we can’t wait to see what ensemble she blesses us with this year. So, in anticipation of Ciara’s costume for tonight’s Met Gala 2022 theme, Gilded Glamour, below are six times the beauty wowed us in the past on the Met Gala red carpet.
1. Ciara In Custom Peter Dundas, 2021Source:Getty
Ciara stunned at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a custom sequin, neon green Peter Dundas dress that featured long sleeves, cut-out sides, and a lengthy train. The ensemble was a homage to her husband, Russell Wilson. Not only did she wear a football purse, she accessorized with her hubby’s Super Bowl ring and wore his jersey number on her dress.
2. Ciara In Peter Dundas, 2019Source:Getty
Ciara and Peter Dundas work well together. At the 2019 Met Gala, she struck a fierce pose on the red carpet wearing an emerald-colored, cut-out gown accessorized by a voluminous afro. This year, she hit the carpet with another look that featured two afro puffs.
3. Ciara In Custom H&M, 2016Source:Getty
Ciara was a sight to see at the 2016 Met Gala in a custom H&M, vintage-inspired gown that showed off her smooth, brown skin. She completed the look with a silver wig, that was reminiscent of the 1920s.
4. Ciara In Prabal Gurung, 2011Source:Getty
Ciara wowed the crowd at the 2011 Met Gala in an ombre Prabal Gurung gown. The strapless hand-painted number was a combination of silk chiffon and organza.
5. Ciara In Emilio Pucci, 2009Source:Getty
Ciara gave body at the 2009 Met Gala in this sleek black and white Emilio Pucci gown. This lovely costume hugged her curves and put her toned back on display.
6. Ciara In A Sparkling Gown, 2006Source:Getty
At the 2006 Met Gala, Ciara kept it simple in a spaghetti strap gown that was covered in sparkling, embroidered detailing.