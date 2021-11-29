50 Cent Being Ageist Towards Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions On Social Media

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

50 Cent is the king of trolling when it comes to social media, but his recent jabs at OG pop queen Madonna didn’t sit too well amongst her still-supportive fanbase and those that simply don’t find ageism against women to be a laughing matter.

It all began over a home photoshoot Madonna posted last week that featured the “Material Girl” singer boldly rocking lace stockings, thong underwear and even an exposed nipple. The latter piece of the picture caused an uproar that eventually saw Instagram take down the original post, which at some point caught the attention of 50 Cent and resulted in his initial attack via Instagram (seen above), writing as an accompanying caption, “yo this is the funniest shit! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

50 reignited his social media attack on Madonna’s racy photos a few days later, recently posting a few more jokes, including one that he labeled the “like a virgin 63 challenge” (seen above) and another that pokes fun at a G-Unit-produced remake of The Wizard Of Oz, with the hip-hop mogul writing, “STARZ ask me to do a remake, I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because i need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

In the days following 50 Cent’s many, many shots at Madonna, Twitter flooded with people taking it all as less of a joke and more of a prime example of public misogyny and ageism. A few even compared it to his similar series of jokes in the past aimed at Lil Kim.

Take a look below at some of the mixed reactions toward 50 Cent going in on Madonna, and let us know if you think it’s just jokes or clearly ageist behavior:

