The actor, comedian and musician has been entertaining us for decades while looking so damn good.

49 & Fine: Will Smith’s Best Suited Red Carpet Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Actor Will Smith has been entertaining us for decades. Whether it be his musical talents or his well-timed comedy, the Fresh Prince has never failed to use his gift to make us laugh, inspire us, or touch our hearts. On his 49th birthday, we want to thank him for not only being talented, but for being so damn fine! Here are some of our favorite suited moments of the star.

USA – Concussion premiere in Los Angeles. Actor Will Smith arrives at the AFI FEST World Premiere of 'Concussion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

USA – Focus premiere in Los Angeles Actors Will Smith arrives at the premiere of 'Focus' held at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

France – 'I Am Legend' Premieres in Paris Will Smith attends the premiere of 'I Am Legend' in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

'Suicide Squad' World Premiere – Inside Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: Actor Will Smith attends the 'Suicide Squad' world premiere at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-SUICIDE SQUAD US actor Will Smith poses as he arrives to attend the European premiere of the film Suicide Squad in central London on August 3, 2016. / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 12: Actor Will Smith attends 'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic )

'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' & Opening Gala Red Carpet Arrivals – The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Actor Will Smith attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL US actor and member of the Feature Film jury Will Smith poses as he arrives on May 17, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Ismael's Ghosts' (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)