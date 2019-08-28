Black women have been slaying short cuts since we found out about Marcel irons and Olive Oil hair sheen. Halle Berry and Toni Braxton popularized the short cut (also dubbed the “Halle Berry”) in the 90s and celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Nia Long and Jada Pinkett followed suit, ditching the typical Hollywood tresses for sleek and edgy cuts that shaped their faces.

Get into this nostalgic (and modern) gallery of Black celebrity women rocking an array of short cuts.

46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com