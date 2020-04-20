4 Years Ago Today Philly Patch Broke The Internet “You On Some Sh*t Patch”

Four years ago today Philly slang added a term that will forever be used “You on some sh*t patch!” Philly kid that goes by the name ‘Patch’ was stopped by someone driving by him in Philly where he stops Patch to ask him about his head. Now if you have seen the video, Patch didn’t have a full head of hair so when he was asked where his hair is he instantly snapped. From that moment on he went VIRAL! Have you ever thought where Patch has been?

We found his Instagram and did some digging! Check out some then & now pictures of Philly Patch.

