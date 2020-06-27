2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

This year’s BET Awards weekend is very different. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic events, concerts and award shows are no longer taking place as normal, at least for the rest of this year. So, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva joined other media personalities to interview some of your favorite celebrities virtually in the BET Awards Radio/Media Room.
Below are Quick & Diva’s interviews with Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Jacquees, and Saweetie. Make sure to tune-in Sunday, June 28th at 8pm on BET and now CBS for the 20th BET Awards hosted by Amanda Seales.
Just for the memories, let’s flashback to how the BET Awards Media Room used to be with these photos below…
1. 2018 BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
3. BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
4. BET Awards With Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
6. BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
8. BET Awards Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
9. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Megan Thee StallionSource:Radio One Digital
10. QuickSilva & DaBabySource:Radio One Digital
11. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Moneybagg YoSource:Radio One Digital
12. QuickSilva YBN CordaeSource:Radio One Digital
13. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Raheem DeVaughnSource:Radio One Digital
14. 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da DivaSource:Radio One Digital
The 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room