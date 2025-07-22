20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Ja’Marr Chase has been making headlines lately… And it’s not about touchdowns or contract extensions *wink face*.

The Cincinnati Bengals WR has fans doing a double-take after surfacing in a steamy TikTok carousel posted by influencer and model Deja Nicole. One particularly viral photo shows Chase in a bold pose behind Deja, with his tongue out and hand under her skirt.

Though the pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, the internet has unofficially dubbed this a “hard launch.”

But this pop out solidifies some viral mess that took place about a month ago…

Just days after signing a massive $161 million deal, Chase was approached by a woman hoping for a hug (or more). Instead he completely curves the woman, walking right past her without a word. That same week, Chase also made waves for declining to sign an autograph for a fan mid-flight. See the cringy video below:

So who exactly is the woman who allegedly has Ja’Marr’s full attention?

Who Is Deja Nicole?

Deja Nicole Hiott Johnson isn’t just a pretty face on a trending TikTok; she’s been building her personal brand for years. A 28-year-old model, influencer, and budding beauty entrepreneur, Deja is the founder of DN Skincare and has cultivated a sizable social media following, with over 248K followers on Instagram alone. Her timeline features everything from Pilates workouts and mom life to polished photoshoots that show off her fashion-forward aesthetic.

Originally from the United States, Deja comes from a multicultural background, sharing in a YouTube Q&A that her mother is Italian, Irish, and Scottish, while her father is Black with suspected Native American ancestry.

Deja’s love life has also kept her in the public eye. She shares a son with former NFL receiver Martavis Bryant and two children (Silas and Giana) with ex-NBA player Gerald Green, to whom she was once engaged. That relationship ended in 2021 following public accusations of emotional and physical abuse. Court documents from Harris County, Texas confirm that protective orders were filed during the breakup.

Now with Ja’Marr Chase possibly in the picture, some fans are “jokingly” referring to Deja as the “First Lady of Ballers”.

Scroll below to see 20 stunning photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s rumored girlfriend Deja Nicole.