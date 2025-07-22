Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja'Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Published on July 22, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Ja’Marr Chase has been making headlines lately… And it’s not about touchdowns or contract extensions *wink face*.

The Cincinnati Bengals WR has fans doing a double-take after surfacing in a steamy TikTok carousel posted by influencer and model Deja Nicole. One particularly viral photo shows Chase in a bold pose behind Deja, with his tongue out and hand under her skirt.

 

Though the pair haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, the internet has unofficially dubbed this a “hard launch.”

But this pop out solidifies some viral mess that took place about a month ago…

Just days after signing a massive $161 million deal, Chase was approached by a woman hoping for a hug (or more). Instead he completely curves the woman, walking right past her without a word. That same week, Chase also made waves for declining to sign an autograph for a fan mid-flight. See the cringy video below:

 

So who exactly is the woman who allegedly has Ja’Marr’s full attention?

Who Is Deja Nicole?

Deja Nicole Hiott Johnson isn’t just a pretty face on a trending TikTok; she’s been building her personal brand for years. A 28-year-old model, influencer, and budding beauty entrepreneur, Deja is the founder of DN Skincare and has cultivated a sizable social media following, with over 248K followers on Instagram alone. Her timeline features everything from Pilates workouts and mom life to polished photoshoots that show off her fashion-forward aesthetic.

Originally from the United States, Deja comes from a multicultural background, sharing in a YouTube Q&A that her mother is Italian, Irish, and Scottish, while her father is Black with suspected Native American ancestry.

Deja’s love life has also kept her in the public eye. She shares a son with former NFL receiver Martavis Bryant and two children (Silas and Giana) with ex-NBA player Gerald Green, to whom she was once engaged. That relationship ended in 2021 following public accusations of emotional and physical abuse. Court documents from Harris County, Texas confirm that protective orders were filed during the breakup.

Now with Ja’Marr Chase possibly in the picture, some fans are “jokingly” referring to Deja as the “First Lady of Ballers”.

Scroll below to see 20 stunning photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s rumored girlfriend Deja Nicole.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Baby Keem Announces New Album, Drops 'Booman' Documentary As An Appetizer

Hip-Hop Wired
Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

GloRilla Addresses Sister’s Claims About Family Support

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

“Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

The Most-Viewed Super Bowl Halftime Performances of All Time

Comment
Secure the bag J Alexander
Contests  |  tethomas

Call 844-787-1979 To Secure Your Bag

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Was Most-Streamed 2010s Song of 2025

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close