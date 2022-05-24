The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A gunman killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school. Eighteen of those victims were children , and Black Twitter is already bracing itself for, and calling out, the pending “thoughts & prayers” jig from politicians who will give all the lip service, and not deliver any feasible gun legislation.

The massacre occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, Texas.

Reports the New York Times:

A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 14 children and a teacher, in the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the devastating attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

Police officers are believed to have killed the gunman, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference. Mr. Abbott later said that the gunman had been a student at a nearby high school.

The assailant was identified by state police as Salvador Ramos, 18. The suspect abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Mr. Abbott said.

Senator Chris Murphy knows the deal, that his GOP colleagues will likely continue to obstruct any sort of meaningful legislation. But he’s literally begging for their help anyway.

Don’t hold your breath.

As actress Quinta Brunson has already noted, you can bank on the excuse to keep rolling in—with those “pro life” folking never actually blaming the guns.

Black Twitter, and People With Sense Twitter, has its eye squarely on the jig, and is calling it out as loudly as possible. See below.

This story is developing.

18 Children Massacred In Texas Elementary School, Black Twitter Says Shove Your Thoughts & Prayers was originally published on hiphopwired.com