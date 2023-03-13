HomeRadio One Exclusives

16 Magical Moments from The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Janelle Monae

Following a night of amazing wins, a few surprise snubs and memorable Oscar performances, it’s time to look at the moments that stood out at the Vanity Fair Party.

Check out some of our favorite moments below.

1.

Source:General

Chloe Bailey attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023

2. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:General

Check out this solo shot of Cardi at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

3.

Source:General

Tiffany Haddish was shimmering at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

4. Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset Source:General

Feelin’ the vibes from Cardi B and Offset at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

5.

Source:General

Winnie Harlow Miguel at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

6. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:General

Janelle! Always on point at the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

7.

Source:General

Miguel and German actor Alexander Dreymon attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California 

8.

Source:General

Cardi B and Offset showing lots of love at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

9. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Source:General

Kate Beckinsale attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

10.

Source:General

After some time away from the spotlight, Megan looks amazing at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

11. Usher

Usher Source:General

Check out Usher at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

12.

Source:General

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee looking great at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

13.

Source:General

Christina Aguilera attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

14.

Source:General

Angela Basset, Courtney B. Vance and their family attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

15. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:General

Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

16.

Source:General

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

