CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Posted September 11, 2019

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration. The soul singer recently donned a skin tight Victor Glemaud gown during fashion week and her hour glass figure left the Internet shooketh.

The 35-year-old entertainer let us in on our her fitness routine as she promotes her new single Rock Soul and gears up for tour and it’s clearly paying off as she looks healthier than ever.

Fanny complimented the look with her signature short cut, necklaces by Laruicci and CZ By Kenneth Jay Lane and Jessica Rich shoes.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.

 

 

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Taking a bite of the big apple...@applemusic

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Right back at it #nyfw

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Where Brooklyn At?! 🌉

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

When Sketchbook Comes to Life

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Rock Solid 🤜🏾🤛🏾

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

A 80s Baby #2 Enough 💋

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Warning ⚠️ @mrdblanks @derickus @1800dhawk

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

#Enough Out Right Now

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Latest
15 items
Black Twitter Rejoices As ‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites On…
 15 hours ago
09.12.19
Report: Phaedra Parks To Join “Marriage Boot Camp”…
 17 hours ago
09.12.19
Lil Nas X Gets Priceless Reactions When He…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
High School Swim Coach Accuses Officials Of Policing…
 2 days ago
09.12.19
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
14 items
All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
15 items
Tina Turner Was Trending On Twitter & Black…
 3 days ago
09.12.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 3 days ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 3 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 4 days ago
09.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close