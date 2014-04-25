HomePhotos

15 Most Ageless Celebs

Posted April 25, 2014

1. Nas

Nas

At 44, Nas, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of iconic album “Illmatic,” is still as handsome as he was when he recorded the classic.

2. Will Smith

Will Smith

Looking young is something the Smiths have in common. At 49, Will Smith is aging like fine wine.

3. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Breathlessly beautiful at 46, Jada Pinkett-Smith only gets better with time.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

15 years later, Jennifer Lopez, 48, looks exactly the same as her “Waiting For Tonight” days.

5. Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash

At 51 year-old Stacey Dash still looks young enough to play her teenage character on “Clueless.”

6. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Now 47 years-young, the legendary supermodel can easily hold her own next to teenagers on the catwalk.

7. Sade

Sade

Time has been kind to Sade, who at 55, still has glowing, blemish-free skin.

8. Gabriel Union

Gabriel Union

Thanks to her baby face and perfect skin, Gabrielle Union, 45, could be confused for a teenager.

9. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams, 55, still has looks fit for a beauty queen.

10. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

At age 59 Angela Bassett is still killing it.

11. Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The 51 year-old actress looks the same as her character in “Boomerang,” though it was filmed 26 years ago.

12. Pharrell

Pharrell

Pharrell Williams, 45, has a reason to be happy: he’s found the fountain of youth and it shows in his flawless visage.

14. Nia Long

Nia Long

The stunning 43 year-old actress is a dead ringer for the beloved character “Lisa” she played on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” 23 years ago.

15. LL Cool J

LL Cool J

From his Kangol hat to his good looks, not much has changed for the 46 year-old star.

