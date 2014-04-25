15 Most Ageless Celebs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nas At 44, Nas, who recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of iconic album “Illmatic,” is still as handsome as he was when he recorded the classic.

2. Will Smith Looking young is something the Smiths have in common. At 49, Will Smith is aging like fine wine.

3. Jada Pinkett-Smith Breathlessly beautiful at 46, Jada Pinkett-Smith only gets better with time.

4. Jennifer Lopez 15 years later, Jennifer Lopez, 48, looks exactly the same as her “Waiting For Tonight” days.

5. Stacey Dash At 51 year-old Stacey Dash still looks young enough to play her teenage character on “Clueless.”

6. Naomi Campbell Now 47 years-young, the legendary supermodel can easily hold her own next to teenagers on the catwalk.

7. Sade Time has been kind to Sade, who at 55, still has glowing, blemish-free skin.

8. Gabriel Union Thanks to her baby face and perfect skin, Gabrielle Union, 45, could be confused for a teenager.

9. Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams, 55, still has looks fit for a beauty queen.

10. Angela Bassett At age 59 Angela Bassett is still killing it.

11. Halle Berry The 51 year-old actress looks the same as her character in “Boomerang,” though it was filmed 26 years ago.

12. Pharrell Pharrell Williams, 45, has a reason to be happy: he’s found the fountain of youth and it shows in his flawless visage.

14. Nia Long The stunning 43 year-old actress is a dead ringer for the beloved character “Lisa” she played on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” 23 years ago.