15 Fictional Black Couples From Romantic Comedies That We Hope Are Still Together

The essence of Black love is one of the most endearing forces in the world, able to fill anyone’s heart with joy regardless of whether it’s happening in real-life or told as a fictional tale in the form of a good romantic comedy. In terms of the latter, we just hope that some of those fictional Black couples we saw get happy endings were actually serious about the “ever after” part.

For those out there celebrating Valentine’s Day, or just anyone craving for a few examples of what a Black love story can look like, we put together a list of 15 rom-com couples that were so convincingly in love that we hope they’re still somewhere in the multiverse making it last.

How could anyone forget Sanaa Lathan & Taye Diggs’ portrayal as Sidney & Andre, respectively, from the 2002 fan-favorite Brown Sugar? Did their NYC hip-hop love story last the past two decades? You’ve also got Angela Bassett’s iconic role as Stella — has she spent the past 25 years still enjoying island romance with her younger fling, Winston, also played by the talented Diggs?

We thought it was only right to do a rewatch of the classics — starting in the ’90s from Boomerang to Sprung, then working our way through the 2000s golden era with Two Can Play That Game and Why Did I Get Married? just to name a few — and the trip down movie memory lane made us fall in love all over again.

For those that ever wondered if Ray and Eva delivered anything else following their happily ever after ending, or if Shante and Keith finally stopped playing

“that game” with one another, have some fun with us by checking out

15 fictional couples from Black Rom-Coms that hopefully

were written to last forever:

