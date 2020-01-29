CLOSE
14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Posted January 29, 2020

Oprah Winfrey is a queen that deserves her flowers. She’s a television executive, filmmaker, philanthropist, actress, author and so many other things that can’t fit under one title. She is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind and the blueprint for all of the talk shows that came after it.

The Oprah Winfrey Show hit the airwaves on September 8, 1986 and ran until May 25, 2011, something that was unprecedented at the time. When the show first began, The Oprah Winfrey Show was able to double the viewership of Phil Donahue’s national audience. At the time, Donahue had the number one daytime talk show in America. Oprah claimed that crown and for many years to come, a black woman dominated the airwaves and the daytime talk industry.

Oprah got into acting in 1985, giving us the classic The Color Purple film, directed by Steven Spielberg. Oprah was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. In 1998, she produced and starred in Beloved, based on the Toni Morrison novel of the same name. She remains one of the most dominant people in the industry. She’s definitely one of the wealthiest celebs in the world, not just the United States but THE WORLD. And even though she’s been in the game for a long time, she continues to serve us looks. I mean, when you’re worth billions, you should never serve anything but the very best, right?

It’s only right that we celebrate Oprah by compiling some of her best looks in a gallery. Make sure you check them out. It’s totally worth it!

1. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 – Show

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show Source:Getty

2. The classic ’70s layered look.

The classic '70s layered look. Source:Getty

3. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair.

The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair. Source:Getty

4. She brought the ’90s in with style…and fringe.

She brought the '90s in with style...and fringe. Source:Getty

5. Boss bangs and buoyancy.

Boss bangs and buoyancy. Source:Getty

6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it.

Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it. Source:Getty

7. Queen O’s hair is full of life.

Queen O's hair is full of life. Source:Getty

8. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look.

Tamed golden curls are her go-to look. Source:Getty

9. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress.

This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress. Source:Getty

10. Nothing’s better than having a little bounce in your curl. A lot in Oprah’s case.

Nothing's better than having a little bounce in your curl. A lot in Oprah's case. Source:Getty

11. The media mogul’s ‘fro is on fleek.

The media mogul's 'fro is on fleek. Source:Getty

12. Locks fit for a Queen.

Locks fit for a Queen. Source:Getty

13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods.

Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods. Source:Getty
