10th Annual Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic[PHOTOS]

Radio One Dallas in partnership with Cedar Crest Golf Course kicked off State Fair Classic Weekend celebrating the Grand Reopening of the historic golf course with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

City Officials and the special celebrity guests gathered for an exciting friendly game of golf in support of The I AM Golfer Foundation. For the 10th year in a row Radio One have assisted in raising money for the non-profit organization and promote the game of golf in the South Dallas Community.

City Officials-Mayor Eric Johnson,Councilman Tennell Atkins,Texas Senator Royce west and other celebrities were in attendance.

 

Checkout the photos below.

10th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

10th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Source:Online Editor: Reagan Elam

10th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic at Cedar Crest Golf Course-2022

