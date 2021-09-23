10 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed Our Lives

Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself.
Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls!
Last year we caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. “Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else.”
When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn’t have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe.
Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 24 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I’m excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 24th solar return, we’re counting down 10 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed fashion
1. JORDYN WOODS AT HER PRE-BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, 2021
Jordyn Woods kicked off her pre-birthday celebration in a charmed barely-there Area RTW 03 Draped Crystal Mini Dress. The socialite and entrepreneur’s jaw-dropping look was the talk of the weekend!
2. JORDYN WOODS IN MATTE COLLECTION, 2021
Jordyn Woods had her bountiful curves on display in a printed cutout dress from Matte Collection. The model is known to wear the brand’s swimsuits while vacationing.
3. JORDYN WOODS AT THE COIN CLOUD COCKTAIL PARTY, 2021Source:Getty
Ryan Destiny and Jordyn Woods attended the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by artist and actor Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The two beauties gave us urban angelic vibes in white and off white ensembles.
4. JORDYN WOODS AT SPOTIFY’S HOUSE OF ARE & BE EVENT, 2021Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended Spotify’s House of Are & Be event with dvsn, Lucky Daye, and D-Nice at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She looked flawless in a black, cut-out gown.
5. JORDYN WOODS AT UOMA PRIDE MONTH AND JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION LAUNCH EVENT, 2021Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended UOMA Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration launch event at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on June 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. The socialite wore a green and white mesh House of CB set.
6. JORDYN WOODS AT POST MALONE’S 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended Post Malone’s 2018 American Music Awards afterparty event in black shorts, a matching bandeau top, and a sequins blazer. This girl has legs for days! For makeup, she opted for a simple glam look. She honestly doesn’t need to do much in that department. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail that showed off her face.
I love this simple, stylish look for an awards show afterparty. Lycra shorts will make it easy for her to drop it low when her favorite song comes on! The blazer is conservative touch to an otherwise casual, athleisure ensemble.
7. JORDYN WOODS AT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S GO RED FOR WOMEN RED DRESS COLLECTION, 2019Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress event in a flawless red sequins dress. She used her curvy shape to her advantage to give us a modern-day interpretation of Jessica Rabbit. The floor-length dress featured a thigh-high slit and a deep-V neck.
This event was full of beautiful women dressed in gorgeous red ball gowns in the name of heart health. The annual event featured Skai Jackson, Sherri Shepherd and of course Jordyn Woods. This exclusive fashionable fundraiser is known for raising awareness about the American Heart Association and how to address heart health.
8. JORDYN WOODS SPOTTED OUT IN LONDON, 2019Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods spent some time out in London promoting new projects and collaborating with various brands. One evening in March she was spotted out at a pre-celebration for the launch of her new eyelash collection with brand Elyure. The starlet wore a gold mini dress, a vintage Sami Miro brown jacket, strappy high heel sandals, and a small Louis Vuitton purse. This chic monochrome ensemble looks so great against Jordyn’s complexion.
Jordyn opted for a simple glam look partnered with a short, shoulder-length bob. She is known for wearing long, loose curls but this new cut was amazing.
9. JORDYN WOODS AT THE EYLURE X JORDYN WOODS LAUNCH PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
In 2019, Jordyn Woods launched her eyelash line with Eylure in London. In honor of the launch party, she stepped out with waist-length, platinum blonde tresses. She wore a form-fitting blue and orange mini dress paired with orange Boohoo sandals. Jordyn’s switch from black to blonde hair took a lot of people by surprise. This is definitely a new and different look for her.
Jordyn’s collaboration with Eylure was one of her many joint business ventures. She’s since worked with both athletic and hair companies. Brands are flocking to Jordyn because her image has the power to sell products.
10. JORDYN WOODS AT THE 2ND ANNUAL ‘CELEBRATE THE CULTURE II” EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Jordyn Woods made an appearance at the second annual ‘Celebrate the Culture II’ event that celebrates the diversity in Hollywood. She hit everyone with an effortless slay dressed in a pair of burgundy red leather pants, a Gucci corset, and her hair in a black shoulder-length bob. I’m a fan of Jordyn’s red lip, short cut combo. There’s a strong “grown woman” vibe with this look. It’s stylish, casual, and timeless. Jordyn’s future daughter will be able to steal this look from her mom’s closet and rock it effortlessly, much like Tracee Ellis Ross does with her mom.