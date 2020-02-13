Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital
Valentine’s Day is upon us and it’s time to update that playlist. Here are 10 songs that you need to add to you playlist from some new artists in the R&B game.
10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Valentine’s Day Playlist
1. Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba-Yo Love
2. Arin Ray- A Seat
3. Xavier Omär- Deep End
4. Lucky Daye-Roll Some More
5. Snoh Aalegra- I Want You Around
6. Kehlani- All Me ft. Keyshia Cole
7. Skip Marley,H.E.R- Slow Down
8. DreamVille- Got Me ft. Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, & Dreezy
9. DaniLeigh- Easy ft. Chris Brown