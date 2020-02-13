CLOSE
HomeNational News

10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Valentine’s Day Playlist

Posted February 13, 2020

Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital


Valentine’s Day is upon us and it’s time to update that playlist. Here are 10 songs that you need to add to you playlist from some new artists in the R&B game.

10 Songs You Need To Add To Your Valentine’s Day Playlist  was originally published on hot963.com

1. Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba-Yo Love

2. Arin Ray- A Seat

3. Xavier Omär- Deep End

4. Lucky Daye-Roll Some More

5. Snoh Aalegra- I Want You Around

6. Kehlani- All Me ft. Keyshia Cole

7. Skip Marley,H.E.R- Slow Down

8. DreamVille- Got Me ft. Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla $ign, & Dreezy

9. DaniLeigh- Easy ft. Chris Brown

10. Ari Lennox-BMO

Latest
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 4 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 4 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 4 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 5 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close