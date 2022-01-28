10 Songs Mary J. Blige Should Choose From For Her Super Bowl LVI Halftime Performance

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

With Super Bowl LVI just a few short weeks away, many are anticipating the star-studded Halftime Show performance featuring iconic musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul herself Mary J. Blige, all gracing the stage to pay tribute to hip-hop.

With MJB being the sole female and primary artist credited with merging the worlds of hip-hop and R&B, it goes without saying that her portion of the performance will certainly be a highlight. However, her recent cover story for the February 2022 issue of ELLE Magazine revealed that she’ll only be performing one song from her celebrated catalog given the loaded lineup of performers.

So, how does the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul choose just one of her many hits to perform on the biggest night in sports entertainment?

Blige told ELLE that she’s leaning towards selecting her 2001 hit “Family Affair,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 6 weeks and still stands as her only #1 single on that chart. She also has an affinity towards performing the song in this instance because the title signifies a ‘family affair’ within hip-hop culture, telling ELLE, “We are the culture; [hip-hop artists] give people a way to speak. We give people a way to walk. We give people a way to talk. We give people a way to think. That’s what hip-hop and hip-hop soul have done for our culture since [the beginning].”

While “Family Affair” is definitely not a bad choice to turn the Super Bowl into a dancery — or is it dance soirée? — we also have a few more suggestions that Mary can pick given her 30-year career, ranging from the bangers on her 1992 debut album What’s the 411? to her upcoming LP, Good Morning Gorgeous, that drops just days before the big show.

Keep scrolling to peep 10 classic Mary J. Blige songs that we think she could perform other than “Family Affair” during the

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show:

