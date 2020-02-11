CLOSE
HomePhotos

10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her Best Life

Posted 21 hours ago

2020 is the year of truth , happiness and freedom. And what better way to celebrate your love or your loved one them honoring them and encouraging them to be their full self. Dwyane Wade has always done so when it came to his children, but it wasn’t until recently that he publicly spoke out about his 12-year old child Zaya identifying as female.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the 38-year old retired NBA player opened about parenting Zaya and him and wife Gabrielle Union being proud allies” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

And in true loving parent form, the Wade’s have been nothing short of supportive and caring for their child – both privately and publicly. So in honor of Zaya Wade living her truth, check these photos of the brave 12-year old living her best life.

10 Poppin’ Pics Of Zaya Wade Living Her Best Life  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Cute-eyyyyyyyy

Source:Instagram

2. Brotherly Love

Source:Instagram

3. Daddy’s Love

View this post on Instagram

💚❤️ Christmas Eve!

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Source:Instagram

4. Love

Source:Instagram

5. Squaddd

Source:Instagram

6. WERKKKK

Source:Instagram

7. Adorbs

Source:Instagram

8. Family Pride

Source:Instagram

9. Happy

Source:Instagram

10. Gang Gang

Source:Instagram
Latest
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 5 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 6 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 6 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 6 days ago
02.07.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close