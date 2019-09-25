CLOSE
HomePhotos

10 Holy Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus

Posted September 25, 2019

Let’s not act like Childish Gambino hasn’t always been a snack, low key. Even in his goofy days on Community, the potential was still there.  But we gotta admit, Glover has come a long way since his early days on Youtube. Now he’s a Grammy nominated, Emmy winner, and damn near a cultural icon.

Some even say that the multitalented artist resembles Black Jesus himself.

 

Skin like copper? Check. Hair like wool? Check.

 

Ladies went from laughing at him, to loving on him. Just ask tweeter @Vic:

“breh. I’m gay but Donald Glover fine as hell”

Check out the holy gallery below of all the times Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino looked like Black Jesus.

10 Holy Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A Fine Black Jesus  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. My god.

My god. Source:Getty

2. King.

King. Source:Getty

3. Young legend.

Young legend. Source:Getty

4. Stay woke.

Stay woke. Source:Getty

5. Damn.

Damn. Source:Getty

6. Fly.

View this post on Instagram

Swag

A post shared by Donald Glover Fanpage (@donldglover) on

Source:false

7. Glorious.

Source:false

8. Whew.

Source:false

9. Hey, Donald.

Hey, Donald. Source:Getty

10. Behold.

Behold. Source:Getty
Latest
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 3 days ago
10.16.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 3 days ago
10.17.19
This Is What Happened When Mike From “Bachelor…
 3 days ago
10.17.19
Dave East Reflects On How Hiphop Shaped His…
 4 days ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 4 days ago
10.15.19
Cop Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix Over “When…
 4 days ago
10.16.19
Teyana Taylor Says Being Slim Is Not All…
 4 days ago
10.16.19
Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really…
 4 days ago
10.16.19
More Women Have Come Forward To Accuse Cuba…
 4 days ago
10.15.19
Dope Boy Ra Breaks Down Dope Sells Itself…
 5 days ago
10.15.19
Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming…
 5 days ago
10.15.19
New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her…
 5 days ago
10.15.19
Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With…
 5 days ago
10.15.19
Harvard University To Honor Queen Latifah
 6 days ago
10.14.19
‘Power’ Recap: Keisha Makes A “Deal With The…
 6 days ago
10.14.19
12-Year-Old Flint Activist Raises Over $130K For Water…
 7 days ago
10.14.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close