10 Classic Hip-Hop Soul Songs

There’s nothing that quite pairs together more perfectly than hip-hop and R&B — most people refer to the blend as “hip-hop soul.” Being that Black Music Month is fully alive and thriving here at Black America Web, we figured now would be the perfect time to pay tribute to some of our favorite records that infused hard-hitting beats with soulful vocals.

You’ll spot more than a few of your favorite rap/singer duos on our list, from the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige — undisputed since 1992! — and her classic ’95 cut with Wu-Tang Clan’s own Method Man, all the way to two heavenly souls, the late Aaliyah & recently departed DMX, that made sure we made it back in one piece while doing whatever was clever in 2000. We’re forever grateful for the concern.

It’s because of those artists mentioned and a handful of others that we wanted to pay homage to fresh bars and harmonizing vocals sounding so fresh when thrown together on a track.

MJB, M-E-T-H-O-D (Man!), X and Baby Girl are joined by the likes of Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, Common and a few of your other faves that made some of the best classic hip-hop soul cuts:

