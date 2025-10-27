Listen Live
Published on October 27, 2025

👻 5 Thrifty + Creative Halloween Costumes (That Might Already Be in Your Closet!)

Halloween is creeping up, and if your budget’s tighter than a pair of old skinny jeans — don’t worry, boo. 👻

You don’t need to drop $80 at a costume shop when your closet (and a little creativity) already has everything you need.

Here are five thrifty, clever, and DFW-flavored costume ideas that prove spooky season can be fun and budget-friendly. 💅🎃

💅 1. Main Character in a 2000s Teen Movie

What you need:

  • Oversized sunglasses (even indoors 😎)
  • Bright or pastel top + denim or cargo pants
  • A small shoulder bag or tote
  • Wired headphones or flip phone as a prop

OR

  • Snapbacks
  • Oversized tee, retro jersey, or double up on polos + baggy jeans or cargos
  • Durag to match jersey, maybe bandaid on face, and retro sneakers
  • Wired headphones or flip phone still great as a prop

The vibe: Think confidence, sass, and a soundtrack by Ashanti or early Chris Brown.

You’re basically the “it” character who always says, Ugh, whatever.” or ” I have better things to do.

Quick Tip: Add a little gloss or some fake beef— it sells the look instantly.

🤠 2. DFW Cowboy / Cowgirl / City Slicker

What you need:

  • Jeans + button-up or flannel
  • Cowboy hat (borrow, thrift, or make from cardboard!)
  • Boots (or booties — close enough)
  • Bandana or big belt buckle for that Western pop
  • If you can find you a bolo tie- you’re really Texas with it

The vibe: Country soul with a city edge — you’re two-stepping at Billy Bob’s and hitting Fuel City for tacos after.

DIY Tip:  Bonus if you talk with a lil’ extra country twang all night.,🤠

🧢 3. Tourist Who Took a Wrong Turn

What you need:

  • Loud or patterned shirt (Hawaiian works perfectly)
  • Shorts or jeans
  • Socks with sandals (embrace the chaos)
  • Camera, map, or water bottle

Bonus points: Add sunscreen streaks on your nose or a name tag that says Lost in DFW.

The vibe: The life of the party who doesn’t even know where they are — and that’s the fun of it.

🎤 4. Soulja Boy / Monica / Selena — Pick Your Icon!

If you’re going for a pop culture hit that honors real icons, this is your time to shine.

All three of these looks can be built from things you already own.

🎧 Soulja Boy

  • Oversized white tee
  • Baggy jeans or sweats
  • Sunglasses with white paint soulja boy on it + fake chain (foil works in a pinch)
  • Add the dance move — “YUUU!”

🎤 Monica

  • Neutral brown pants or light wash jeans white shirt and either matching brown  light sweater or black leather jacket
  • White strapy sandals with brown or black slides with jeans
  • Pixie cut
  • Light glam makeup, maybe a mic or old-school phone as prop
  • Bonus: Sing “Before you walk out my life” dramatically when you leave a conversation.

💋 Selena

  • All-black outfit or sparkly top
  • Red lipstick + hoop earrings
  • Optional mic or rose as a prop
  • Must sing “Como La Flor” at least once 🌹

The vibe: Paying homage, staying iconic, and giving full confidence energy — no expensive costume required.

👻 5. DIY Ghost with a Twist

What you need:

  • Classic white bedsheet (cut out eye holes)
  • Sunglasses, hat, or jewelry
  • Carry a tote that says BOO-tique or Here for the snacks.

Alt version: Use a patterned sheet or thrift-store curtain for a high-fashion ghost look — because who said ghosts can’t serve? 💀✨

🪩 Final Thoughts

Halloween doesn’t have to drain your wallet to be fun.

Whether you’re going full DFW cowboy or channeling your inner Selena, the best costumes are the ones that feel authentically you.

So raid that closet, grab some friends, and let your creativity lead the way — you might just end up being the thriftiest trendsetter at the party. 🎃

Tags: Halloween 2025, thrifty Halloween costumes, DIY costumes, DFW lifestyle, budget-friendly Halloween ideas, creative costumes, pop culture outfits, affordable costume ideas

