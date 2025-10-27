👻 5 Thrifty + Creative Halloween Costumes (That Might Already Be in Your Closet!)

Halloween is creeping up, and if your budget’s tighter than a pair of old skinny jeans — don’t worry, boo. 👻

You don’t need to drop $80 at a costume shop when your closet (and a little creativity) already has everything you need.

Here are five thrifty, clever, and DFW-flavored costume ideas that prove spooky season can be fun and budget-friendly. 💅🎃

💅 1. Main Character in a 2000s Teen Movie

What you need:

Oversized sunglasses (even indoors 😎)

Bright or pastel top + denim or cargo pants

A small shoulder bag or tote

Wired headphones or flip phone as a prop

OR

Snapbacks

Oversized tee, retro jersey, or double up on polos + baggy jeans or cargos

Durag to match jersey, maybe bandaid on face, and retro sneakers

Wired headphones or flip phone still great as a prop

The vibe: Think confidence, sass, and a soundtrack by Ashanti or early Chris Brown.

You’re basically the “it” character who always says, Ugh, whatever.” or ” I have better things to do.

Quick Tip: Add a little gloss or some fake beef— it sells the look instantly.

🤠 2. DFW Cowboy / Cowgirl / City Slicker

What you need:

Jeans + button-up or flannel

Cowboy hat (borrow, thrift, or make from cardboard!)

Boots (or booties — close enough)

Bandana or big belt buckle for that Western pop

If you can find you a bolo tie- you’re really Texas with it

The vibe: Country soul with a city edge — you’re two-stepping at Billy Bob’s and hitting Fuel City for tacos after.

DIY Tip: Bonus if you talk with a lil’ extra country twang all night.,🤠

🧢 3. Tourist Who Took a Wrong Turn

What you need:

Loud or patterned shirt (Hawaiian works perfectly)

Shorts or jeans

Socks with sandals (embrace the chaos)

Camera, map, or water bottle

Bonus points: Add sunscreen streaks on your nose or a name tag that says Lost in DFW.

The vibe: The life of the party who doesn’t even know where they are — and that’s the fun of it.

🎤 4. Soulja Boy / Monica / Selena — Pick Your Icon!

If you’re going for a pop culture hit that honors real icons, this is your time to shine.

All three of these looks can be built from things you already own.

🎧 Soulja Boy

Oversized white tee

Baggy jeans or sweats

Sunglasses with white paint soulja boy on it + fake chain (foil works in a pinch)

Add the dance move — “YUUU!”

🎤 Monica

Neutral brown pants or light wash jeans white shirt and either matching brown light sweater or black leather jacket

White strapy sandals with brown or black slides with jeans

Pixie cut

Light glam makeup, maybe a mic or old-school phone as prop

Bonus: Sing “Before you walk out my life” dramatically when you leave a conversation.

💋 Selena

All-black outfit or sparkly top

Red lipstick + hoop earrings

Optional mic or rose as a prop

Must sing “Como La Flor” at least once 🌹

The vibe: Paying homage, staying iconic, and giving full confidence energy — no expensive costume required.

👻 5. DIY Ghost with a Twist

What you need:

Classic white bedsheet (cut out eye holes)

Sunglasses, hat, or jewelry

Carry a tote that says BOO-tique or Here for the snacks.

Alt version: Use a patterned sheet or thrift-store curtain for a high-fashion ghost look — because who said ghosts can’t serve? 💀✨

🪩 Final Thoughts

Halloween doesn’t have to drain your wallet to be fun.

Whether you’re going full DFW cowboy or channeling your inner Selena, the best costumes are the ones that feel authentically you.

So raid that closet, grab some friends, and let your creativity lead the way — you might just end up being the thriftiest trendsetter at the party. 🎃

