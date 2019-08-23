Perform at Car Show 2019 – 2nd Stage

Would you like to perform on the 2nd stage at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show & Concert on September 15, 2019, to get exposure for your music among the 20,000+ people likely to attend?

This is the perfect opportunity for you to be able to interact directly with 97.9 The Beat and the DFW community, take pictures, give out your music, and more. Depending on which package you get, you’ll be able to increase that exposure.

Complete the form below and our artist relations rep, BC, will contact you to answer any questions you may have.

Event Details

97.9 The Beat Monster Energy Car Show & Concert

Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Address: 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202

Event Day/Time: September 15, 2019 from 11am-6pm