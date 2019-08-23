Dub Car Show 2019
Perform at Car Show 2019 – 2nd Stage

Posted 22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Car Show

Source: DubCarShow.com / Radio One Digital

Would you like to perform on the 2nd stage at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show & Concert on September 15, 2019, to get exposure for your music among the 20,000+ people likely to attend?

Dat Boi T

Source: Radio One / Radio One

This is the perfect opportunity for you to be able to interact directly with 97.9 The Beat and the DFW community, take pictures, give out your music, and more. Depending on which package you get, you’ll be able to increase that exposure.

Car Show 2nd Stage

Source: BC / BC

Complete the form below and our artist relations rep, BC, will contact you to answer any questions you may have.

Event Details

97.9 The Beat Monster Energy Car Show & Concert
Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
Address: 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202
Event Day/Time: September 15, 2019 from 11am-6pm

