“Frequently Asked Questions”
Where is the concert?
The Dallas Convention Center – 600 South Griffin Street (HALL’S — C, D, E, & F)
Dallas, Texas, 75020
What time is the concert?
Doors Open ——– 11:00 AM Show Time ——— 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM
Can I buy tickets online?
Yes —- Starting April 24th, you can buy tickets online at the http://www.thebeatdfw.com.
Where can I purchase tickets?
Starting May 02, 2015, you can purchase tickets in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area at participating Levine’s Department Stores, T-Town Music & More, The Fade Shop and Moe’s Customs (ALL LOCATIONS ARE LISTED BELOW).
How much are tickets and when can I purchase them?
Internet Early Bird Sale 04-24-15 to 05-01-15 $ 12.00
Internet Sales 05-02-15 to 06-13-15 $ 22.00
Presale at All Outlets 05-02-15 to 06-13-15 $ 22.00
At Door 06-14-15 $ 30.00
What time are tickets on sale at all ticket outlets?
Monday through Saturday —- 10 AM to 7PM; Sunday = 12 PM to 5PM
Is there a service charge?
Online ——————————— $1.75 – Handling fee (2 to 3 days for delivery)
Presale at outlet’s —————— $ 3.00
What about parking?
General parking at the Venue is $12.00
Can I buy tickets at the door?
Yes —- $30.00 Dollars (General Admission)
How can I register my group to perform on the second stage?
Contact Janeen Griffin at: 972-331-5500.
Who do I contact for vending information?
Contact Janeen Griffin at: 972-331-5500.
How do I get Information to register my car in the Car Show?
Log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com for registration information.
How do I get Information about performing on the “Raising The Bar” Second Stage?
Log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com for registration information
Will there be food on-site for purchase?
Yes —- Concessions will be open to purchase food throughout the event.
Are there any restrictions on what I can bring?
No backpacks, recording devices or outside food or drinks will be allowed into the venue. Animals are also not allowed into the venue.