“Frequently Asked Questions”

Where is the concert?

The Dallas Convention Center – 600 South Griffin Street (HALL’S — C, D, E, & F)

Dallas, Texas, 75020

What time is the concert?

Doors Open ——– 11:00 AM Show Time ——— 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM

Can I buy tickets online?

Yes —- Starting April 24th, you can buy tickets online at the http://www.thebeatdfw.com.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Starting May 02, 2015, you can purchase tickets in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area at participating Levine’s Department Stores, T-Town Music & More, The Fade Shop and Moe’s Customs (ALL LOCATIONS ARE LISTED BELOW).

How much are tickets and when can I purchase them?

Internet Early Bird Sale 04-24-15 to 05-01-15 $ 12.00

Internet Sales 05-02-15 to 06-13-15 $ 22.00

Presale at All Outlets 05-02-15 to 06-13-15 $ 22.00

At Door 06-14-15 $ 30.00

What time are tickets on sale at all ticket outlets?

Monday through Saturday —- 10 AM to 7PM; Sunday = 12 PM to 5PM

Is there a service charge?

Online ——————————— $1.75 – Handling fee (2 to 3 days for delivery)

Presale at outlet’s —————— $ 3.00

What about parking?

General parking at the Venue is $12.00

Can I buy tickets at the door?

Yes —- $30.00 Dollars (General Admission)

How can I register my group to perform on the second stage?

Contact Janeen Griffin at: 972-331-5500.

Who do I contact for vending information?

Contact Janeen Griffin at: 972-331-5500.

How do I get Information to register my car in the Car Show?

Log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com for registration information.

How do I get Information about performing on the “Raising The Bar” Second Stage?

Log on to http://www.thebeatdfw.com for registration information

Will there be food on-site for purchase?

Yes —- Concessions will be open to purchase food throughout the event.

Are there any restrictions on what I can bring?

No backpacks, recording devices or outside food or drinks will be allowed into the venue. Animals are also not allowed into the venue.