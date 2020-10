97.9 The Beat presents drive-in Karaoke with Rickey Smiley, Joe Torry, and Billy Sorrells

Friday November 13, 2020 at 6:00pm

Get ready to park, party and Laugh! We’re taking the idea of a drive-in movie and bringing the funny!! Experience a night of live entertainment, fun, and laughter from the safety of your own space and car!

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE.

