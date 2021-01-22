Through The Storm of Early Trauma by author Byrdy Lynn

We are excited to introduce our listeners to a brand-new author, Byrdy Lynn, and her memoir, Through The Storm of Early Trauma! Byrdy’s memoir will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. You will cry, laugh, shout, clap and before you know it, it’s over!

You don’t want to sleep on this book OR miss the chance to meet her LIVE on January 31st and have a chance to win $100 and a signed copy of her book! We can’t say enough about Byrdy Lynn and what she is doing to make a difference in people’s lives.

Go now and visit her website, byrdylynn.com to register.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: