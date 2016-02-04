This Weekend @ SASHA’S COMEDY CLUB!

On Saturday, Feb 6, there will be two shows. One will be at 7:30pm and the other at 10:30pm

On Sunday, Feb 7th, following our Super bowl Party, there will be one show at 10:30pm

General Admission tickets may be purchased online at a discounted price of $25

At the door, general admission tickets will cost $30

VIP tickets will cost $40 and will include no waiting in line, up front seating, and will be allowed to meet and take pictures with the comedians

VIP Selects tickets will cost $154.00 and will includes bottle service.

To purchase tickets online, please click on the banner above!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: