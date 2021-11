The Kayotik Foundation Turkey Giveaway

THE KAYOTIK FOUNDATION IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE CAR WRECK COWBOY & CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON’s G UNITY FOUNDATION ARE GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY WITH THEIR ANNUAL TURKEY GIVEAWAY.

HOSTED BY DJ KAYOTIK

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20TH, 2021

NASH-DAVIS RECREATION CENTER

3710 N. HAMPTON ROAD

DALLAS, TX 75212

1PM – 3PM

(300 FREE TURKEYS + SIDES GIVEAWAY WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

* LIVE MUSIC

* GIVEAWAYS

*FREE “DRIVE-THRU” COVID TESTING

Turkey Giveaway will be drive-thru only! This event will be a Grab-N-Go to provide safety and social distancing. NO REGISTRATION is required, ONE turkey per household. The first 300 people will receive a FREE turkey and sides.

