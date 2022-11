The Kayotik Foundation and Curtis (50 Cent) Jackson’s G. Unity In association with the Car Wreck Cowboy bring you…

THE ANNUAL “SHAY DAY” TURKEY GIVEAWAY

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12TH, 2022

MATTIE NASH-DAVIS RECREATION CENTER

3710 N. HAMPTON ROAD

DALLAS, TX 75212

HOSTED BY 97.9 THE BEAT @djkayotik

1PM – 3PM

(WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)

GIVING AWAY 500 TURKEYS + SIDES (First Come First Serve while supplies last)

We’ll have live music, door giveaways and more!

NO REGISTRATION is required, one turkey per household. The first 500 people will receive a FREE turkey and sides.