The 2nd annual Robert Hughes Basketball Classic is happening November 29th and 30th. Join us for the real Black Friday action and more. This is a power packed 2- day event featuring some of your favorite teams. Let’s meet up at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center the day after Thanksgiving. Instead of shopping let’s go hooping. For tickets go to fwmbcc.org. The Robert Hughes Classic is sponsored by the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce

