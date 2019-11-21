Back To Events

The 2nd Annual Robert Hughes Basketball Classic

Add to Calendar
2nd Annual Robert Hughes Basketball Classic
  • Date/time: November 29th to November 30th
  • Venue: Wilkerson Greines Activity Center
  • Address: 5201 Ca Roberson Blvd, Ft. Worth, TX, 76119
  • Web: More Info

The 2nd annual Robert Hughes Basketball Classic is happening November 29th and 30th.  Join us for the real Black Friday action and more.  This is a power packed 2- day event featuring some of your favorite teams.  Let’s meet up at Wilkerson Greines Activity Center the day after Thanksgiving.  Instead of shopping let’s go hooping.  For tickets go to fwmbcc.org. The Robert Hughes Classic is sponsored by the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 2 days ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 3 days ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 3 days ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 4 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 4 days ago
11.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close