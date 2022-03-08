Stomp Wars [TICKETS]

Powered by the ROCKTEEN Youth Foundation The Mission:To Inspire youth & young adults to STOMP down the negative barriers that plague our communities and BUILD new positive futures through EDUCATION and the art of STEPPING! PURCHASE TICKETS Schedule: April 8, 2022 Youth Summit 10:30AM – 2:00PM CST Super Selection Ceremony 7:00PM-8:30PM CST April 9, 2022 VIP Scholarship Reception 4:00PM – 5:00PM CST Stomp Wars National Championship 5:30PM – 9:30PM CST Youth summit tracks include • STEM • college & career • social justice • and MORE… Stomp Wars continues to be a COLLEGE and CAREER pathway for students.