Back To Events

Stomp Wars [TICKETS]

Add to Calendar
Stomp Wars
  • Date/time: April 8th, 8:00am to April 10th, 9:30pm
  • Venue: COLLEGE PARK CENTER
  • Address: 600 S. Center St., Arlington, Texas, 76019 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close