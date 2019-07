Join 97.9 The Beat & lilD at Sprint – 2636 E. Berry St. in Fort Worth Saturday, June 29th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Fall in love with Sprint with total satisfaction guarantee. Switch now, get the 3rd, 4th and 5th line FREE!!! That’s 5 lines for $100 per month and if you don’t fall in love within 30 days, Sprint gives you your money back.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: